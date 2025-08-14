How AI is transforming banking experience for you
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) says generative AI could boost how efficiently banks run by up to 46%.
Think smoother customer experiences, smarter risk checks, and services that actually feel personal.
Plus, AI is helping banks cut costs, follow rules better, and offer loans to more people—especially those who've never had a formal credit history.
AI-powered tools are letting banks look beyond traditional credit scores.
By using things like utility payments and mobile data, banks can now give loans to millions who were left out before.
And with chatbots handling routine questions around the clock, getting help from your bank is easier than ever.
To keep things fair and safe as AI grows in finance, RBI proposed its FREE-AI framework—focused on trust, people first, innovation, fairness, accountability, understandability, safety, resilience, and sustainability.
Looking ahead: India's generative AI market could top ₹1.02 lakh crore (about $12 billion) by 2033 if current growth rates hold up.