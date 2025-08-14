ICICI Bank rolls back steep minimum balance hike
ICICI Bank has rolled back its earlier hike in minimum balance for new savings accounts, following criticism from customers.
Instead of the steep ₹50,000 monthly average that was announced for metro and urban branches, the new requirements are now much lower: ₹15,000 for metro/urban, ₹7,500 for semi-urban, and just ₹2,500 for rural branches.
These changes kick in from August 1, 2025.
Other important details
If you opened your account before July 31, 2025—or have a salary or senior citizen account—you're not impacted by these new rules.
Penalties for not maintaining the balance will also be less harsh than originally planned.
Meanwhile, transaction fees haven't changed: you still get five free transactions a month before charges apply.
ICICI Bank's share price stayed steady after this announcement.