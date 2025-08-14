ICICI Bank rolls back steep minimum balance hike Business Aug 14, 2025

ICICI Bank has rolled back its earlier hike in minimum balance for new savings accounts, following criticism from customers.

Instead of the steep ₹50,000 monthly average that was announced for metro and urban branches, the new requirements are now much lower: ₹15,000 for metro/urban, ₹7,500 for semi-urban, and just ₹2,500 for rural branches.

These changes kick in from August 1, 2025.