IndusInd MD Rajiv Anand finds name unmapped from voter roll
IndusInd Bank MD & CEO Rajiv Anand was surprised to find his name "unmapped" from the voter roll, even though he has both a voter ID and Aadhar card.
Now, he has to attend a hearing just to stay on the list.
Anand shared his confusion online, highlighting how tricky the voter registration process can be.
Election Commission launches special intensive revision
To tackle these mix-ups, the Election Commission is rolling out a Special Intensive Revision.
Deadlines for fixing registration issues have been extended (until October 30 in Delhi and October 12 in Maharashtra).
Booth-level officers will visit homes to collect documents so people don't always need to show up in person.
If hearings are needed, they'll be held preferably online in exceptional circumstances, as decided by the ERO, and any adult member of the family can be authorized by the elector to attend the hearing on their behalf, if required.