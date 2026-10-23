IndusInd Securities appoints Rajeev R Srivastava as MD and CEO
Business
IndusInd Securities just named Rajeev R Srivastava as its new MD and CEO, aiming to give the company a fresh, tech-driven edge.
With nearly 25 years of experience across banking, financial services and capital markets, Srivastava plans to use data and AI to make investing smoother and reach more people across India.
Srivastava plans to revive IndusInd Securities
Srivastava has led Standard Chartered Securities through tough markets before, so he knows his way around challenges.
Now, he's focused on reviving IndusInd Securities by offering smarter investment insights and growing the client base, just as India's demand for modern investment options is taking off.