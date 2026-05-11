Industry forms Digital Precious Metals Assurance Council of India

DPMACI requires 1:1 backing, audits, segregation

DPMACI is rolling out clear rules for all member platforms: think 1:1 physical backing for your gold or silver, regular independent audits, and standardized storage and insurance.

There is also an ombudsman framework for complaints and a dedicated portal to keep things transparent.

Plus, customer funds will be routed through segregated accounts monitored by an independent trustee, so customer assets are intended to remain protected even in the event of insolvency involving intermediaries.