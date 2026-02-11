Inertia raises $450 million to make fusion energy practical

They're focused on inertial confinement fusion

They're working on commercializing inertial confinement fusion—a tech proven at Lawrence Livermore's National Ignition Facility (NIF), the only place so far to hit scientific breakeven.

Their design uses 1,000 lasers firing rapid bursts at tiny fuel pellets that cost less than $1 each—scaling up what NIF did but making it way more practical for real-world energy needs.