Infibeam Avenues gets RBI green light for offline payments

SoundBox Max launch and booming POS market

To make the most of this shift, Infibeam has introduced its SoundBox Max—a handy device that lets you pay using UPI, cards, or QR codes.

The timing's great: POS terminals across India jumped 24.7% in FY25 to 11 million devices, and the market is projected to reach ₹135.32 billion by 2034.