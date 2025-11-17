Next Article
Infibeam Avenues gets RBI green light for offline payments
Business
Infibeam Avenues just scored approval from the Reserve Bank of India to handle offline payments, meaning they can now process transactions through card machines (POS devices) along with their usual online services.
This is their fourth big RBI license, adding to their lineup in online payments, prepaid wallets, and bill payments.
SoundBox Max launch and booming POS market
To make the most of this shift, Infibeam has introduced its SoundBox Max—a handy device that lets you pay using UPI, cards, or QR codes.
The timing's great: POS terminals across India jumped 24.7% in FY25 to 11 million devices, and the market is projected to reach ₹135.32 billion by 2034.