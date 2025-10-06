Infibeam launches AI payment platform in India

PayCentral is powered by Google's Agent Payment Protocol (AP2) and Model Context Protocols (MCPs), which combine to create a single auditable layer for payments. This means AI agents can instantly create payment links, process refunds, manage subscriptions, and reconcile accounts with minimal customer involvement. CCAvenue will soon use it to enable agent-to-agent payments for thousands of merchants.

What does this mean for Indian commerce?

Digital insurance and travel in India have been missing a truly automated way to finish payments—until now.

With real-time processing by AI agents, PayCentral could seriously boost transaction success rates and smooth out conversions.

For Infibeam, this could be a game-changer against other platforms by finally making seamless AI-to-AI transactions possible in Indian commerce.