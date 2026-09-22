Infineon Technologies ramps up hiring in India for global projects
Business
Infineon Technologies, a German chipmaker, is ramping up hiring in India.
The company wants to bring more Indian engineers and tech specialists on board to help drive innovation and work on global projects, showing just how valuable Indian talent has become in the tech world.
Infineon CMO says India is strategic
Infineon's chief marketing officer said India has strategic importance for the company, saying they're excited about what local teams can achieve.