Infinity raises $15 million to run AI models across chips
Infinity, a young AI infrastructure startup founded last year by Jeremy Nixon, just raised $15 million and is now valued at $100 million.
The funding came from Touring Capital, Principal VC, plus some big names from OpenAI and Anthropic.
Infinity's mission? Make it way easier for AI models to run on all kinds of chips, not just NVIDIA's.
Kernel software and AI agent ignition
Infinity wants to rival NVIDIA's CUDA with its own kernel software that works across GPUs, phone chips, and more.
Their AI agent "Ignition" automates coding and optimization for different hardware, turning months of work into hours.
Instead of charging licensing fees, Infinity bills clients based on how much performance improves.
Right now, they're working with D-Matrix and chatting with other chip and cloud companies; their team is 26 people strong and growing fast.