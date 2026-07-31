Inflexor Ventures launches 3rd ₹1,250 cr fund backing Respot AI
Business
Inflexor Ventures just rolled out its third fund, aiming to raise ₹1,250 crore to back early-stage startups in science, engineering, and technology.
The fund kicked off with a first close of ₹400 crore and has already made its first investment in Respot AI.
Inflexor plans ₹15-45 cr investments
The focus is on deep-tech areas like healthcare, space technology, robotics, material science, and niche manufacturing.
Inflexor plans to invest $2 to $5 million (about ₹15 to ₹45 crore) per startup and help founders tackle global growth challenges.
As co-founder Pratip Mazumdar put it, funding is more selective now. More investments in medical devices and healthcare are coming soon.