Politicians quietly bankroll influencers as paid political endorsements surge online

Social media influencers have become a major target for political campaigns and groups looking to push their agendas without revealing the source of their funding. The trend was recently highlighted by Carlos Eduardo Espina, a progressive influencer with 14.5 million followers on TikTok . He recently endorsed Tom Steyer, a billionaire and Democratic candidate for California governor, in return for $100,000 from his campaign.

Disclosure Espina's endorsement of Steyer In his endorsement speech, Espina said he believed Steyer was different and genuinely wanted to serve the people of California. However, he did not disclose that he was being paid $100,000 by Steyer's campaign for his endorsement. The fee was hidden in campaign finance records as a payment for "strategic advice and campaign surrogacy."

Background Espina's political involvement Espina, who lives in Texas, had earlier said he was hired by Steyer's campaign to consult on Latino issues. These are the same issues he often discusses on his social media accounts. Notably, this isn't Espina's first political involvement. He was also paid by the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee in 2024 through a limited liability company in Texas for travel reimbursement.

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