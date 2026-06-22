Info Edge invested ₹1,003cr in AI deep tech, portfolio ₹1,827cr
Info Edge, the company behind Naukri.com, has seriously ramped up its game in AI and deep tech.
Since 2020, they've invested ₹1,003 crore across 54 startups, and those bets have paid off. The portfolio is now valued at ₹1,827 crore.
Info Edge says AI and tech are their big focus for the future.
AI ₹614cr more than doubled value
Their AI investments (₹614 crore in 28 startups) have more than doubled in value with a solid 31% return rate.
Deep tech got ₹455 crore across 30 companies and is now worth ₹559 crore, pulling a respectable 15% return.
Startups like Gnani.ai, Phot.ai (AI), ePlane, and Manastu Space (deep tech) stand out. Plus, 26 of these companies have gone on to raise institutional follow-on funding rounds.
Separately, some startups have also received government support, such as Gnani.ai under the IndiaAI Mission and ePlane/Manastu Space under the RDI scheme.