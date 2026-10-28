Info Edge profit up 87% to ₹650cr on other income
Business
Info Edge, the company behind Naukri and 99acres, just posted a massive 87% jump in profit for the September quarter, hitting ₹650 crore.
This big leap came mostly from a sharp rise in other income and stronger results from its recruitment and real estate businesses.
Info Edge revenue ₹904cr up 12%
Revenue climbed 12% to ₹904 crore, with billings up nearly 13%.
Operating profit before tax shot up almost 30%, and operating margin improved to over 41%.
All in all, Info Edge's smart focus on its main businesses is clearly paying off, making it even more competitive in the job search and property space.