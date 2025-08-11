Next Article
Info Edge reports strong Q1 profit, but analysts are divided
Info Edge (the company behind Naukri.com and more) just posted a solid 27% jump in net profit for April-June, hitting ₹296 crore compared to ₹233 crore last year.
But if you look at the previous quarter, profits actually dropped 36%, even though revenue went up slightly to ₹791 crore.
Brokerages split on Info Edge's outlook
Total comprehensive income nearly doubled to ₹7,918 crore this quarter. Profit before tax (minus any one-off items) also saw a healthy bump.
Analysts seem split: Motilal Oswal called their rating 'Neutral' and pointed out that rising marketing costs could limit future margins as hiring slows down.
HDFC Securities is still optimistic with a 'Buy' rating, but noted that billings growth has slowed thanks to the current economy.