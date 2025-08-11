Info Edge reports strong Q1 profit, but analysts are divided

Brokerages split on Info Edge's outlook

Total comprehensive income nearly doubled to ₹7,918 crore this quarter. Profit before tax (minus any one-off items) also saw a healthy bump.

Analysts seem split: Motilal Oswal called their rating 'Neutral' and pointed out that rising marketing costs could limit future margins as hiring slows down.

HDFC Securities is still optimistic with a 'Buy' rating, but noted that billings growth has slowed thanks to the current economy.