Next Article
RBI's new rule speeds up cross-border trade in Indian Rupee
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has just made it simpler for banks to set up Special Rupee Vostro Accounts (SRVAs) with their overseas partners.
As of August 5, 2025, banks no longer need to wait for RBI's green light before opening these accounts, which should speed up rupee-based trade and make cross-border payments less of a hassle.
What does this mean for international trade?
This move is all about giving the Indian Rupee a bigger role in international trade and cutting down on reliance on currencies like the US dollar.
Even with this shortcut, banks still have to stick to all the usual rules under FEMA and KYC.
The RBI hopes this change will help more countries use the rupee for trading, making things smoother for everyone involved.