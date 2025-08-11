Musk's Tesla could soon supply electricity to UK homes

Elon Musk 's Tesla is gearing up to enter the energy market in Great Britain. The American electric vehicle maker has applied for an electricity supply license from Ofgem, the country's energy regulator. The move would allow Tesla Energy Ventures, its Manchester-based subsidiary, to provide power to homes and businesses across England, Scotland, and Wales by next year.

Business expansion Tesla Electric will cater to customers with Tesla products The new venture, likely to be called Tesla Electric, will cater to customers with Tesla products like cars or batteries. However, it won't be available for homes on dual-fuel contracts as the company is only seeking an electricity license. Andrew Payne, who has been with Tesla since 2016 and heads its energy business in Europe, signed the application last month.

Market performance Decline in EV sales in the UK Tesla's move comes as its electric vehicle sales in Europe have been declining. In July, Tesla sales in the UK were down by over 60% compared to the same month last year. The company's market share also fell to 0.7% from 1.67% a year ago. Despite these challenges, Tesla has sold many home storage batteries called Powerwalls and home chargers for electric cars in the UK market.