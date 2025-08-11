NVIDIA CEO's children began their careers at NVIDIA as interns

NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang's children, Madison and Spencer, took a different route than most tech founders' kids. Instead of jumping straight into executive roles, they started their careers at NVIDIA as interns. Madison joined the company in 2020 while Spencer followed suit in 2022. Their father placed them in high-growth divisions that align with NVIDIA's long-term vision.

Career progression Madison and Spencer's career trajectories at NVIDIA Madison started as a marketing intern in the Omniverse division, which creates digital twin technology for virtual factory designing. She later became the product marketing manager and is now the senior director in the simulation software division. Her brother Spencer started as a product manager in Isaac Sim Cloud team, and is now a robotics product line manager.

Financials Their earnings and pre-tech career paths Madison earned some $1.1 million in FY25, including the salary, bonuses, and benefits. Spencer's total compensation for the same period was about $530,000. Interestingly enough, neither Madison nor Spencer started their careers in tech. Madison worked as a chef in New York and San Francisco after studying confectionery and wine at Le Cordon Bleu culinary school, while Spencer co-founded a "Cocktail Lab" in Taiwan with a friend where they created innovative cocktail recipes.