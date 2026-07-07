Info Edge shares jump 10% as Q1 billings hit ₹737cr
Business
Info Edge (India) Ltd saw its shares soar 10% on Tuesday after a solid Q1 FY2027 update.
The company's billings grew about 14.4% to ₹737 crore, mainly thanks to a strong performance from its recruitment solutions segment.
Info Edge Q4 revenue rises ₹805cr
Quarterly revenue was up 17% at ₹805 crore for the prior quarter (Q4 FY2026). Recruitment brought in ₹553 crore in billings, while 99 Acres and Jeevansathi both posted healthy revenue bumps of over 16%.
Info Edge has seen its AI portfolio grow to ₹1,268 crore, more than double the original investments of ₹614 crore, and now holds stakes in 135 startups valued at ₹41,300 crore.
Even with today's rally, the stock is still down 17% for the year.