Info Edge to buy Coding Ninjas for ₹39.91cr creating subsidiary
Business
Info Edge (the company behind Naukri.com) is set to become the full owner of Coding Ninjas, an edtech platform known for its coding and AI courses.
The deal cost ₹39.91 crore and means Coding Ninjas will officially join the Info Edge family as a subsidiary.
Naukri tie-up, founders stay, up-to ₹180cr
Coding Ninjas can work with Naukri.com, so job hunters can access upskilling programs (think AI and other in-demand tech skills) right from the job portal.
The founders of Coding Ninjas are sticking around as employees with performance-based incentives.
On top of that, Info Edge is committing up to another ₹180 crore in a fund supporting tech-driven startups, showing they're doubling down on India's growing tech scene.