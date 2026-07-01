Info Edge to buy Coding Ninjas for ₹39.91cr creating subsidiary

Naukri tie-up, founders stay, up-to ₹180cr

Coding Ninjas can work with Naukri.com, so job hunters can access upskilling programs (think AI and other in-demand tech skills) right from the job portal.

The founders of Coding Ninjas are sticking around as employees with performance-based incentives.

On top of that, Info Edge is committing up to another ₹180 crore in a fund supporting tech-driven startups, showing they're doubling down on India's growing tech scene.