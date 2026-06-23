Info Edge's AI investments more than doubled to ₹1,268cr
Info Edge, the team behind Naukri.com, has been betting big on AI: its investments in 28 AI startups since 2020 have more than doubled in value, now worth ₹1,268 crore.
Bikhchandani invests ₹455cr in deep-tech startups
Info Edge isn't stopping at AI; Sanjeev Bikhchandani has also put ₹455 crore into deep-tech startups through his subsidiary investment and holding arms.
Looking ahead, Bikhchandani highlights AI, deep-tech, and consumer tech as their main targets.
Nearly half of their startups have scored extra funding to keep growing.
With India's ₹10,300 crore IndiaAI Mission boosting local innovation (like Gnani.ai's ₹177 crore for voice tech), there's a real push for homegrown solutions.
Bernstein warns foreign AI endangers defense
Brokerage firm Bernstein warns that depending too much on foreign AI could risk critical sectors like defense if access gets cut off.
So building strong Indian tech isn't just exciting: it's important for the country's future.