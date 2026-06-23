Info Edge's AI investments more than doubled to ₹1,268cr

Bikhchandani invests ₹455cr in deep-tech startups

Info Edge isn't stopping at AI; Sanjeev Bikhchandani has also put ₹455 crore into deep-tech startups through his subsidiary investment and holding arms.

Looking ahead, Bikhchandani highlights AI, deep-tech, and consumer tech as their main targets.

Nearly half of their startups have scored extra funding to keep growing.

With India's ₹10,300 crore IndiaAI Mission boosting local innovation (like Gnani.ai's ₹177 crore for voice tech), there's a real push for homegrown solutions.