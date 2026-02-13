Info Edge's profit rises 12% YoY in Q3
Business
Info Edge, the company behind Naukri.com, just posted a ₹272 crore profit for October-December 2025—a 12% boost from the year-ago period (October-December 2024).
The news dropped on February 13, showing the company's steady climb.
Revenue and dividend details
Revenue grew 13% to ₹819 crore this quarter.
If you're holding shares, there's more good news: Info Edge announced an interim dividend of ₹2.40 per share (with payouts set for March).
It's their way of sharing the success.
Recruitment services demand remains strong
The results point to ongoing demand for recruitment services—so yes, job searches are still big business.
The numbers reflect the company's reported revenue and profit growth.