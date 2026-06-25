InfoEdge shifts half startup capital into deeptech and AI
InfoEdge just made a major move, putting half its startup capital over the last 12 months into deeptech and AI.
It's expanding beyond its usual picks like Zomato and PB Fintech, aiming for sectors that Partner Chinmaya Sharma calls "absolutely transformational" and important for India's future.
InfoEdge AI portfolio delivers 31% IRR
Since 2020, InfoEdge has backed 30 deeptech startups with ₹455 crore and invested ₹614 crore in 28 AI companies, including voice tech platform Gnani.ai.
The returns are promising: AI startups have delivered an impressive 31% IRR so far.
InfoEdge is also pretty selective, reviewing at least 1,000 startups a year but only investing in a few each quarter.
Co-founder Sanjeev Bikhchandani says its careful approach means better deals and real impact, focusing on founders who are committed to making something truly different.