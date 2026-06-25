InfoEdge shifts half startup capital into deeptech and AI

InfoEdge AI portfolio delivers 31% IRR

Since 2020, InfoEdge has backed 30 deeptech startups with ₹455 crore and invested ₹614 crore in 28 AI companies, including voice tech platform Gnani.ai.

The returns are promising: AI startups have delivered an impressive 31% IRR so far.

InfoEdge is also pretty selective, reviewing at least 1,000 startups a year but only investing in a few each quarter.

Co-founder Sanjeev Bikhchandani says its careful approach means better deals and real impact, focusing on founders who are committed to making something truly different.