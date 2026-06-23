Infosys 45th AGM offers no succession plan for Salil Parekh Business Jun 23, 2026

Infosys just held its 45th annual general meeting, but left everyone hanging on the big question: who's next after CEO Salil Parekh?

Even though Parekh's term wraps up in March 2027 and he's the longest-serving nonfounder CEO, there was no talk about his reappointment or any succession plan.

Shareholders hoping for clarity got only vague mentions of "leadership continuity," with no real answers.