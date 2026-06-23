Infosys 45th AGM offers no succession plan for Salil Parekh
Infosys just held its 45th annual general meeting, but left everyone hanging on the big question: who's next after CEO Salil Parekh?
Even though Parekh's term wraps up in March 2027 and he's the longest-serving nonfounder CEO, there was no talk about his reappointment or any succession plan.
Shareholders hoping for clarity got only vague mentions of "leadership continuity," with no real answers.
Infosys AI now 5.5% of revenue
The spotlight at the AGM was all on Infosys's push into artificial intelligence.
Chairman Nandan Nilekani and Parekh shared that AI services now bring in 5.5% of revenue, about $1 billion a year, and they're eyeing a massive $300-400 billion market by 2030.
Still, recent board changes haven't cleared up who will lead Infosys through this AI boom, leaving investors and fans curious about what's next for the company.