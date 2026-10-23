Infosys adds 4,480 employees this quarter and headcount hits 332,542
Business
Infosys just saw its headcount increase by 4,480 this quarter, bumping its team up to 332,542 as of September.
After a small dip last time, this hiring boost signals things are looking up.
Attrition also dropped a bit to 12.7%, which means more folks are sticking around.
Infosys profits ₹7,823cr revenue up 11%
The company's profits rose 6% to ₹7,823 crore and revenue jumped 11% year over year, thanks in part to growing demand for AI and energy sector projects.
Big deals totaled $5.2 billion this quarter, up from $3.6 billion last time, which is impressive given the tough market for IT right now.
Compared to others: TCS and HCLTech also hired more people, but Wipro actually cut jobs while Tech Mahindra added even more than Infosys did this quarter.