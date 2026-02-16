Infosys AI Day on Feb 17: How to watch

CEO Salil Parekh is expected to lay out Infosys 's big AI plans. The company has already rolled out over 500 AI agents and is working on AI engagements with over 90% of its top 200 clients. They've also produced 28 million lines of generative AI code—a solid jump from before. Their Topaz platforms are designed to help transform how businesses work using these new tools.

Addressing AI concerns and looking ahead

This event comes right after a dip in IT stocks, with some worried that more efficient AI could hurt revenues or cause disruptions.

Infosys says it's ready for the future: they'll focus on scaling up GenAI from FY26 by updating data systems and making sure new tech works smoothly with older setups over the next several years.

If you're watching where tech is headed, this is one to keep an eye on.