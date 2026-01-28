Infosys and Cursor launch AI center to boost software engineering
Business
Infosys is teaming up with Cursor to create a new Center of Excellence focused on making AI-powered software development faster and smarter.
By combining Infosys's advanced AI platform with Cursor's popular development tools—already trusted by 64% of Fortune 1000 companies—they're aiming for a one-stop ecosystem where engineers can build, test, and upgrade apps more efficiently.
Why does this matter?
This move could seriously level up how tech teams work.
Cursor's tools have already helped boost code delivery by nearly 40%, and now over 100,000 Infosys engineers will get access.
As Infosys CEO Salil Parekh puts it, this partnership is about turning big ideas into real impact through smarter modernization.