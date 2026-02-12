Infosys and ExxonMobil team up to cool AI data centers
Business
Infosys is partnering with ExxonMobil to make AI data centers run cooler and greener.
With AI workloads booming, traditional cooling just isn't cutting it—so they're turning to immersion cooling, where servers are dunked in special fluids for better efficiency.
The duo aims to help industries like finance and telecom
Infosys will deploy ExxonMobil's data center immersion fluids alongside its Topaz (AI) and Cobalt (cloud/data-center) solutions, aiming to cut both energy costs and carbon emissions.
The move is designed for big industries like finance and telecom, helping them keep up with AI demand while making their tech more sustainable.
As Infosys puts it, the goal is "measurable outcomes" that let companies grow without costing the planet.