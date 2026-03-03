Infosys and Intel join forces to make AI accessible
Infosys and Intel are expanding their partnership to help bring generative AI into everyday business.
By combining Intel's latest chips and software with Infosys's Topaz AI platform, they want to make powerful AI tools easier, faster, and more affordable for companies everywhere.
Intel's tech will train Infosys teams
Infosys will train its teams using Intel's tech so they can roll out smarter AI solutions across industries.
The goal? To break down barriers so more businesses can use next-gen AI—without blowing their budgets or losing control over how it's used.
Building responsible, open AI systems
Leaders from Infosys say this move is about making "AI-first" a reality for global enterprises.
It's not just about speed or cost; it's also about building responsible, open AI systems that actually work for real-world challenges.