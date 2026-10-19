Infosys and Truist hire 1,000 for $500 million AI center
Business
Infosys and U.S.-based financial services company Truist are joining forces to open a new AI-focused center in Hyderabad.
They are starting off by hiring 1,000 people this month, all as part of a $500 million partnership aimed at bringing smarter tech into banking.
Global Capability Center under build-operate-transfer model
The new Global Capability Center will run under a "build-operate-transfer" model: Infosys will manage it for five years before handing things over to Truist.
There are plans to grow beyond the initial hiring, so this could mean even more opportunities and innovation down the line.