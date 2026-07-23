Infosys announces pay raises and plans 20,000 recent graduate hires
Business
Infosys just announced pay raises for its employees: most will see bigger paychecks in October 2026, while senior staff get theirs in January 2027.
The company is also on a major hiring spree, planning to bring in 20,000 recent graduates this fiscal year.
Over 4,000 new hires have already started since April, as Infosys gears up amid shifting market conditions.
Infosys names Ashiss Kumar Dash CEO-designate
Infosys posted a solid 14% revenue jump in Q1 FY2027, hitting ₹48,211 crore. However, it trimmed its annual growth outlook from 3.5% to 3%.
There's also a leadership change ahead: Ashiss Kumar Dash has been named CEO-designate and will take over as CEO in April 2027, after Salil Parekh's term ends in March 2027.