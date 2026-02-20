Infosys, Anthropic join forces to launch AI agents for telecom

Infosys is betting big on AI-led services

This move comes as everyone's talking about AI shaking up tech jobs—especially in India's massive IT sector.

By jumping in early, Infosys could position itself in a market estimated at $300-400 billion for AI-led services by 2030.

With most of its top clients already using some form of AI, this partnership could mean faster innovation and fresh opportunities for young professionals looking at tech careers.