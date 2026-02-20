Infosys, Anthropic join forces to launch AI agents for telecom
Infosys is teaming up with US-based Anthropic to create AI agents that can handle everything from telecom networks to banking, manufacturing, and software development.
Kicking off with a new Center of Excellence in telecom, the partnership will use Anthropic's Claude models alongside Infosys Topaz to automate tasks like code generation, claims processing, and risk detection.
Infosys CEO Salil Parekh calls this a big step toward making businesses more resilient with AI.
Infosys is betting big on AI-led services
This move comes as everyone's talking about AI shaking up tech jobs—especially in India's massive IT sector.
By jumping in early, Infosys could position itself in a market estimated at $300-400 billion for AI-led services by 2030.
With most of its top clients already using some form of AI, this partnership could mean faster innovation and fresh opportunities for young professionals looking at tech careers.