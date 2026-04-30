Infosys appoints Hindustan Unilever veteran Nitin Paranjpe nonexecutive vice chairman
Business
Infosys just named Nitin Paranjpe as its new nonexecutive vice chairman, starting right away.
He'll be working closely with Chairman Nandan Nilekani to help guide the board and shape the company's big-picture plans.
If his name sounds familiar, it's because he's already held top roles at Hindustan Unilever and Heineken, so he brings some serious leadership experience.
Nandan Nilekani remains as chairman
Nilekani is sticking around as chairman, so there won't be any sudden leadership changes.
He shared that he's excited about Paranjpe stepping up and sees him making a real impact on Infosys's direction and governance.
The move is all about tapping into Paranjpe's expertise while keeping things steady at the top: no plans for a chairman handover anytime soon.