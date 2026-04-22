Infosys board to consider 2-year extension for Salil Parekh Thursday
Infosys is gearing up for a big board meeting on Thursday to talk about what happens after CEO Salil Parekh's term.
He's been leading, and was set for another stint until 2027, but company retirement rules might prevent a further extension beyond March 2027.
The board is considering giving him a two-year extension to help make the leadership handover smoother.
BNP Paribas flags leadership transition concerns
During Parekh's time as CEO, Infosys's market value jumped to ₹5.44 lakh crore, definitely a bright spot for the company.
But with tech shifting fast (think AI shakeups and contracts like Daimler winding down), investors are watching closely and hoping this transition doesn't spark a talent exit like in the past.
BNP Paribas has flagged concerns about how Infosys handles this change, but for now, both Parekh and Chairman Nandan Nilekani are keeping quiet ahead of earnings.