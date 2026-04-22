Infosys board to consider 2-year extension for Salil Parekh Thursday

BNP Paribas flags leadership transition concerns

During Parekh's time as CEO, Infosys's market value jumped to ₹5.44 lakh crore, definitely a bright spot for the company.

But with tech shifting fast (think AI shakeups and contracts like Daimler winding down), investors are watching closely and hoping this transition doesn't spark a talent exit like in the past.

BNP Paribas has flagged concerns about how Infosys handles this change, but for now, both Parekh and Chairman Nandan Nilekani are keeping quiet ahead of earnings.