Infosys buys 2 US firms in $560M deal
What's the story
Infosys, a leading IT services company, has announced its plans to acquire two US-based companies—Optimum Healthcare IT and Stratus. The total deal value is up to $560 million. The Bengaluru-headquartered firm will pay up to $465 million for Optimum Healthcare IT and up to $95 million for Stratus. The acquisitions are expected to be completed in Q1 FY27, pending regulatory approvals.
Acquisition details
Optimum Healthcare IT generated $276 million revenue in FY25
Optimum Healthcare IT, a Florida-based healthcare consulting and digital transformation firm, is the bigger of the two deals. The company focuses on provider organizations and has seen its revenues grow from $106.6 million in FY24 to $275.9 million in FY25. This rapid growth makes it a valuable asset in a relatively stable demand segment.
Second acquisition
Stratus specializes in Guidewire-related services
The second acquisition, Stratus, is a New Jersey-based technology consulting firm that caters to property and casualty insurers. With a team of over 450, it specializes in Guidewire-related services like implementation, cloud migration, and data platforms. Infosys said this deal will strengthen its insurance capabilities in the P&C segment.
Market trends
Indian IT firms' clients cautious about discretionary spending
The acquisitions come as large IT services firms increasingly focus on vertical-specific capabilities and consulting depth to drive growth amid tepid discretionary tech spending. Healthcare and financial services are among the top revenue generators for Indian IT firms, but clients in these sectors are also the most cautious about discretionary spending. This has prompted vendors to focus on domain-led consulting and platform expertise, areas where both Optimum and Stratus operate.