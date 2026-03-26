Infosys buys 2 US firms in $560M deal

Infosys , a leading IT services company, has announced its plans to acquire two US-based companies—Optimum Healthcare IT and Stratus. The total deal value is up to $560 million. The Bengaluru-headquartered firm will pay up to $465 million for Optimum Healthcare IT and up to $95 million for Stratus. The acquisitions are expected to be completed in Q1 FY27, pending regulatory approvals.

Acquisition details Optimum Healthcare IT generated $276 million revenue in FY25 Optimum Healthcare IT, a Florida-based healthcare consulting and digital transformation firm, is the bigger of the two deals. The company focuses on provider organizations and has seen its revenues grow from $106.6 million in FY24 to $275.9 million in FY25. This rapid growth makes it a valuable asset in a relatively stable demand segment.

Second acquisition Stratus specializes in Guidewire-related services The second acquisition, Stratus, is a New Jersey-based technology consulting firm that caters to property and casualty insurers. With a team of over 450, it specializes in Guidewire-related services like implementation, cloud migration, and data platforms. Infosys said this deal will strengthen its insurance capabilities in the P&C segment.

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