Infosys CEO Salil Parekh: AI to reshape India's IT industry
Business
Infosys CEO Salil Parekh says artificial intelligence is set to change how India's IT industry works, especially the traditional talent pyramid.
With AI's $300 billion market potential, Infosys is rethinking its hiring and focusing more on AI-driven services and growth.
Infosys hired 20,000, plans AI training
Infosys hired 20,000 graduates last financial year and plans to keep bringing in fresh talent, but now with training in software development and AI basics.
Parekh notes there's a shift toward more specialized skills as AI becomes central.
The company's "One Infosys" strategy also encourages better teamwork to deliver stronger results for clients.