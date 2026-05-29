Infosys CEO Salil Parekh gets 2.5% raise to ₹82.6 cr
Business
Infosys CEO Salil Parekh just got a 2.5% raise, bringing his total earnings for fiscal 2026 to ₹82.6 crore. That includes salary, bonuses, and stock options.
Interestingly, while the rupee dropped nearly 10% against the US dollar this year, Parekh's compensation still went up compared to last year.
Parekh remains CEO through March 2027
Parekh has been Infosys CEO since his current five-year stint began and will stay on as CEO until March 2027, making him the longest-serving non-founder in that role.
Infosys saw steady revenue growth of 3.1% this year, but expects slower progress ahead as tech budgets tighten and AI shakes things up across the industry.
For context, TCS's CEO made $2.96 million this year; reports from HCLTech and Wipro are still awaited.