Infosys CEO Salil Parekh gets 2.5% raise to ₹82.6 cr

Parekh remains CEO through March 2027

Parekh has been Infosys CEO since his current five-year stint began and will stay on as CEO until March 2027, making him the longest-serving non-founder in that role.

Infosys saw steady revenue growth of 3.1% this year, but expects slower progress ahead as tech budgets tighten and AI shakes things up across the industry.

For context, TCS's CEO made $2.96 million this year; reports from HCLTech and Wipro are still awaited.