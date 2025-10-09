Infosys challenges ₹415cr GST notice in Karnataka HC

Infosys has challenged a show-cause notice worth ₹415 crore issued by the Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI). The IT giant has moved the Karnataka High Court , contesting claims that it wrongly availed input tax credit (ITC) refunds on services provided by its overseas branches. The DGGI had earlier sought details on the company's GST refund claims in May this year.

Company clarification DGGI sought details on GST refund claims in May In response to the DGGI's inquiry, Infosys said it provided the requested information and held several meetings with officials. However, despite requesting more time to respond to a pre-show cause notice dated July 30, the DGGI issued a final notice on August 12 for ₹414.88 crore (excluding interest and penalties). The agency contends that services rendered by Infosys's overseas branches don't qualify as 'export of services' under the GST law.

Legal action No tax demand as of date, says Infosys Infosys has challenged the validity of the DGGI's notice by filing a writ petition in the Karnataka High Court on September 19, 2025. The company said it had evaluated the merits of the notice and acted on advice from external tax and legal experts. Infosys also clarified that "there is no tax demand as of date" in connection with this matter.