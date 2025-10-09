No plans to raise stake in Vi: Telecom minister

The Indian government has no plans to increase its stake in the struggling telecom company, Vodafone Idea (Vi) . Union Telecom Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia made this announcement at the India Mobile Congress 2025. He said raising ownership beyond the current 49% would turn the private telecom operator into a public sector undertaking (PSU).

One-time relief measure In an April interview with The Economic Times, Scindia had clarified that the government's earlier move to convert statutory dues into equity was a one-time relief measure for Vi and not an attempt at nationalization. He reiterated this stance at India Mobile Congress 2025.

Financial challenges Vi's financial troubles Vi, a merger of Vodafone India and Idea Cellular, has been facing major financial problems. The company has a huge adjusted gross revenue (AGR) liability of ₹83,400 crore as of March 2025 and cash reserves of ₹6,830 crore. It is seeking relief from the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) on interest penalties related to these dues.