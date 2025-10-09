Mukesh Ambani remains India's richest, Adani follows in 2nd place

Mukesh Ambani , the chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries , has retained his position as India's richest person. However, his wealth has taken a major hit. According to Forbes's 2025 list of India's 100 Richest People, Ambani's net worth has dropped by 12% or $14.5 billion to $105 billion. The decline in wealth is largely attributed to a weaker rupee and a 3% fall in the benchmark Sensex since last year.

Adani's standing Gautam Adani family was 2nd In the second place is Gautam Adani and his family, with a net worth of $92 billion. The founder of the Adani Group got some relief in September when India's securities regulator SEBI said that US short seller Hindenburg Research's allegations of fraudulent transactions could not be proven. This was a major development considering that those accusations had triggered a massive sell-off in Adani Group's shares during 2023.

Wealth rankings Sunil Mittal and family moved up 3 places Savitri Jindal, matriarch of the OP Jindal Group, ranks third with a fortune of $40.2 billion. Her wealth has declined by $3.5 billion from last year. Telecom tycoon Sunil Mittal and his family have moved up three places to fourth with a net worth of $34.2 billion, thanks to Bharti Enterprises's acquisition of a 25% stake in British telecom major BT.

Tech and retail Shiv Nadar, Radhakishan Damani took 5th and 6th spot Shiv Nadar, founder of HCL Technologies, ranks fifth with a fortune of $33.2 billion. Despite HCL's steady performance in global IT services, Nadar slipped one position from last year. Retail magnate Radhakishan Damani and his family are sixth with a net worth of $28.2 billion. The founder of the DMart supermarket chain has built his fortune through retail and investment success.

Pharma and finance Sun Pharmaceutical founder ranked 7th Pharmaceutical entrepreneur Dilip Shanghvi ranks seventh with an estimated wealth of $26.3 billion. The founder of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, India's largest drugmaker by market value, has maintained a strong global presence. The Bajaj family comes in at eighth place with a collective net worth of $21.8 billion, one of India's oldest business dynasties with interests spanning automobiles, financial services, and insurance through flagship companies like Bajaj Auto and Bajaj Finserv.