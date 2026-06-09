Infosys delays hiring tests for 20,000 candidates over cheating concerns
What's the story
Infosys, a leading IT services company, has suspended online and in-person assessments for over 20,000 job seekers. The decision was taken after the firm discovered multiple cases of impersonation and malpractice in its recruitment process. The affected candidates were those vying for the specialist programmer (trainee) and digital specialist engineer (trainee) positions.
Enhanced security
Company tightens verification processes
The company has now tightened its verification processes and added more security measures to prevent such incidents from happening again. In a message sent to the candidates, Infosys confirmed the postponement of the online hiring exam for specialist programmer (trainee) and digital specialist engineer (trainee) roles. The firm said that an updated schedule would be shared once a new plan is in place.
Recruitment assurance
Infosys assures hiring commitments remain intact
Despite the deferment, Infosys has assured that this will not affect its hiring strategy. The company said, "This deferment does not impact our hiring commitments, and we remain focused on identifying, hiring and nurturing top talent." Infosys continues to conduct aggressive campus hiring. In FY26 alone, the company hired over 20,000 freshers and plans a similar intake for FY27 as well.
Digital reach
Recruitment assessments conducted through Infosys Springboard
The recruitment assessments are conducted through Infosys Springboard, the company's digital learning and skilling platform. The platform has reached over 15 million users, including employees, students, teachers, client workforces and members of local communities. Last year, Infosys transitioned from a fully virtual recruitment model to a hybrid format of online and in-person evaluations due to challenges associated with virtual hiring.