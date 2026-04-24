Infosys drops over 5% to 52-week low after 2027 outlook

TCS HCLTech Tech Mahindra stocks slide

It's not just Infosys feeling the heat: other big IT names like TCS, HCLTech, and Tech Mahindra also saw their stocks slide.

Global clients, especially in the US and Europe, are holding off on tech spending and delaying projects.

Plus, with AI automation squeezing prices and global tensions making markets shaky, investors are being extra cautious about companies that rely heavily on overseas business.