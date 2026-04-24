Infosys drops over 5% to 52-week low after 2027 outlook
Infosys shares took a tumble on Friday, dropping over 5% to a new 52-week low after the company shared its outlook for fiscal 2027.
Even though its fourth-quarter results were solid, investors got nervous when Infosys predicted only 1.5% to 3.5% constant-currency revenue growth, raising worries that IT demand isn't bouncing back as quickly as hoped.
TCS HCLTech Tech Mahindra stocks slide
It's not just Infosys feeling the heat: other big IT names like TCS, HCLTech, and Tech Mahindra also saw their stocks slide.
Global clients, especially in the US and Europe, are holding off on tech spending and delaying projects.
Plus, with AI automation squeezing prices and global tensions making markets shaky, investors are being extra cautious about companies that rely heavily on overseas business.