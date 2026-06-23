Infosys expands GlobalFoundries partnership to deliver AI managed services

GlobalFoundries selects Infosys for AI automation

GF picked Infosys because it really gets the semiconductor world and has a solid track record.

The goal is to move from old-school support to more automated, AI-led systems that boost efficiency and make things easier for users.

GF's CIO Vishal Mehra called this partnership "a significant step forward" for its digital transformation, while Infosys's Anand Swaminathan highlighted how it will cut down issues and improve experiences, all while keeping costs in check.