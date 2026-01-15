Infosys faces fresh US probe over alleged visa fraud
Infosys is back under the US spotlight, with the Department of Justice investigating claims that the company misclassified employees on immigration paperwork related to H-1B visas.
This isn't Infosys's first run-in with US authorities—back in 2013, it paid a record $34 million settlement for similar visa issues.
Past violations, settlements, and what's happening now
Infosys has paid out millions over the years for immigration-related violations—including $1 million to New York in 2017 and $800,000 to California for misclassifying hundreds of workers.
Despite these cases, no criminal charges have ever been filed against the company.
Meanwhile, CEO Salil Parekh recently denied rumors about employee detentions by US immigration officials, saying only one person was denied entry and sent back to India.