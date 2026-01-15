Infosys faces fresh US probe over alleged visa fraud

Past violations, settlements, and what's happening now

Infosys has paid out millions over the years for immigration-related violations—including $1 million to New York in 2017 and $800,000 to California for misclassifying hundreds of workers.

Despite these cases, no criminal charges have ever been filed against the company.

Meanwhile, CEO Salil Parekh recently denied rumors about employee detentions by US immigration officials, saying only one person was denied entry and sent back to India.