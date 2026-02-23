Infosys Finacle's new data and AI suite helps banks go
Infosys Finacle recently launched a fresh Data and AI Suite to help banks get smarter with their data and roll out AI tools faster—no heavy coding needed.
The goal? Make banking more efficient with predictive and generative AI, so things like customer service and operations can run smoother.
The suite comes packed with automated tools to clean up and organize bank data, plus an easy interface for building and managing AI models.
There are ready-made options, no-code generative AI features, built-in privacy protection, and even tech to spot bias or drift in the models.
Infosys said the suite harnesses the power of Microsoft Azure and Azure OpenAI Service.
Microsoft's Marianne Roling said the suite harnesses the power of Microsoft Azure and Azure OpenAI Service to enable banks to scale AI initiatives and drive innovation.
IDC's Jerry Silva also pointed out that strong governance, compliance, data readiness and responsible AI practices are important as banks adopt generative AI.