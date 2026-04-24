Infosys grants Salil Parekh ₹52cr in FY2026 stock awards Business Apr 24, 2026

Infosys just handed CEO Salil Parekh stock grants worth a cool ₹52 crore for FY2026.

This includes ₹34.75 crore in equity and an ESG-linked annual performance equity award worth ₹2 crore tied to hitting environmental, social and governance goals.

On top of that, he's set to receive up to ₹15 crore more in performance-based shares, split into a ₹5 crore RSU grant that will vest on or after March 31, 2027 based on two-year cumulative relative TSR, and a ₹10 crore RSU grant that will vest after 12 months if certain targets are met.