Infosys grants Salil Parekh ₹52cr in FY2026 stock awards
Infosys just handed CEO Salil Parekh stock grants worth a cool ₹52 crore for FY2026.
This includes ₹34.75 crore in equity and an ESG-linked annual performance equity award worth ₹2 crore tied to hitting environmental, social and governance goals.
On top of that, he's set to receive up to ₹15 crore more in performance-based shares, split into a ₹5 crore RSU grant that will vest on or after March 31, 2027 based on two-year cumulative relative TSR, and a ₹10 crore RSU grant that will vest after 12 months if certain targets are met.
Reports say Infosys may extend Parekh
Parekh's current term ends March 2027, but reports suggest Infosys might keep him on for two more years, likely to steer the company through slow industry growth and big changes from AI.
The move signals Infosys wants steady leadership as the tech world keeps evolving.