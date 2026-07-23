Infosys headcount down 532 to 328,062 while hiring 4,000
Business
Infosys saw its headcount decline by 532 in Q1 FY27, bringing its headcount to 328,062 as of June.
Attrition ticked up a bit to 13%.
Still, Infosys brought in 4,000 new graduates this quarter and says it's sticking to its plan to hire 20,000 college graduates by the end of FY26.
Infosys posts ₹7,769 cr profit
While Infosys trimmed its team, TCS added 9,279 employees, and Wipro hired 888 more.
HCLTech also saw a drop with 3,292 fewer staff.
Despite the cuts, Infosys posted a solid ₹7,769 crore profit (up 12% year-over-year) and highlighted its push on AI and talent development for future growth.