Whoop doubles bookings to $1.1B

Whoop now has more than 2.5 million members worldwide and is eyeing an IPO in the next couple of years.

Their bookings doubled in 2025, hitting a $1.1 billion run rate and finally turning cash flow positive.

While some experts say this won't shake up Infosys's stock much, others believe these kinds of bets could pay off in the long term, especially if Infosys leans into AI-powered digital services down the line.