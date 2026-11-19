Infosys invests ¥1.59bn in NTT Docomo Playspace for Japan metaverse
Infosys Singapore Pte. Ltd. is teaming up with NTT Docomo to create an AI-powered metaverse ecosystem in Japan.
By investing 1.59 billion yen for a 10.1% stake in NTT Docomo Playspace Inc. Infosys wants to blend real-world business with virtual experiences using its AI tech.
Infosys deepens Japan ties, stock dips
This move helps Infosys strengthen its presence in Japan and lets it play a bigger role in the country's digital scene.
It also adds to its existing joint venture, HIPUS, in Japan, showing it is serious about expanding there, even if its stock dipped slightly after the news.