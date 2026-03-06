Infosys mandates minimum office days for junior employees Business Mar 06, 2026

Infosys is shaking up its hybrid work policy for junior staff. Employees in job levels 5 and below currently need to come into the office at least 10 days each month.

Want extra WFH days? You'll get five per quarter, and only if your manager signs off, though exceptions are possible for critical medical situations (up to 30 extra days).

Medical emergencies? You'll need to show proof. The company says this is all about keeping teamwork strong.