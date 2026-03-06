Infosys mandates minimum office days for junior employees
Infosys is shaking up its hybrid work policy for junior staff. Employees in job levels 5 and below currently need to come into the office at least 10 days each month.
Want extra WFH days? You'll get five per quarter, and only if your manager signs off, though exceptions are possible for critical medical situations (up to 30 extra days).
Medical emergencies? You'll need to show proof. The company says this is all about keeping teamwork strong.
Wipro, TCS are also rolling out similar hybrid rules
There's an eco twist: if you're working from home, you'll now have to report your monthly household electricity use so Infosys can track carbon emissions—part of their push for greener operations.
Not just Infosys—Wipro and TCS are rolling out similar hybrid rules, tying WFH perks to things like pay or minimum office hours.
The IT world is clearly moving toward more structured (and greener) ways of working together.